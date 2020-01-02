‘Pet Shop Boys’ are Up to ‘Monkey Business’ on New Single: LISTEN

The Pet Shop Boys on Thursday released their new track “Monkey Business” from the forthcoming studio album Hotspot. Hotspot, out January 24, is the third in a trilogy of Pet Shop Boys records produced by Price that includes Super and Electric.

The official “Monkey Business” single release comes on February 7 with two remixes by Norwegian record producer Prins Thomas & Liverpudlian DJ Friend Within. It will also feature a brand new PSB track, ‘At rock bottom’.

PSB have released two other tracks from the forthcoming LP, “Dreamland” featuring Years & Years, and “Burning the Heather”.