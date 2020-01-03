RuPaul Talk Show Won’t Be Moving Forward

RuPaul’s daytime talk show, tested over three weeks last June, is not going to happen, according to a source who spoke to Variety: “RuPaul, which mixed celebrity and newsmaker interviews and focused on empowering and aspirational messaging, was produced by World of Wonder and Telepictures, and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The Oprah Winfrey Show’s Jill Van Lokeren and World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell executive produced the show, which aired in select Fox markets starting on June 10 of last year.”

We do have Drag Race Season 12, Drag Race All Stars Season 5, and Season 2 of Drag Race UK to look forward to.