‘Trump Tape’ Telling Lev Parnas to ‘Get Rid of’ Marie Yovanovitch Furnished to Congressional Investigators’ — WATCH

A recording said to be Donald Trump telling Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “get rid” of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in 2018 has been furnished to the House Intelligence Committee, according to Parnas’s lawyer Joseph Bondy, telling the media, “We do believe that contents of the conversation as portrayed by ABC News are of critical importance in the impeachment trial of the President. And would urge that it be produced to Congress.”

In the recording, a voice said to be Trump’s can be heard saying, “Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

CNN reports: “The recording appears to substantiate accounts of the dinner Parnas has provided in interviews, at a time when he has emerged as one of the central figures of the impeachment proceedings against the President. The conversation appears to have occurred about a year before Yovanovitch was removed from her post in April 2019.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/hzSo6YfVYH0?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Trump has repeatedly denied knowing Parnas.

Trump denies knowing Lev Parnas 9 different times in 2 minutes:



“I don’t know him. I don’t believe I’ve ever spoken to him." pic.twitter.com/kaz31yeZJU January 16, 2020

Despite much evidence to the contrary.