‘Bad Gay’ — Sean Patrick Murray and Travis Wall Pop the Parody on Billie Eilish: WATCH

Are you one of the good gays, the Barry’s Bootcamp gays, the J Crew gays, the friends with Antoni gays, the dodgeball team gays, the stand at bars gays, the wear a harness gays?

Or are you a “bad gay” like Sean Patrick Murray, who isn’t any one of those things, but spent his nights at home putting together this parody of the Billie Eilish hit “Bad Guy” with So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Travis Wall, who also directed.

Murray is co-creator and star of the Netflix musical reality series Westside.

Lyrics:

Nice shirt and pants is that Jcrew

I know just what you want to do

Stay in, postmate cookies but you

can’t seem to stay awake

Barry’s Bootcamp at 6 am

Too bad I hit the snooze again

V Shape, Six Pack just won’t happen

Hold please, my Samsung broke

So you’re a fun gay

Stay out way past one gay

Never having kids gay

Friends with Antoni gay

Well Im the bad type

Best friends with your mom type

Never been to Spotlight

Hate to stand at bars type

I’m a bad gay

DUH

I like it when you take my whole family

nosebleeds, Hollywood Bowl

Lyft Pool to save just 3 bucks home

You’re my gay Romeo

Don’t want to join your dodgeball team

Too much high school PTSD

Won’t wear a jockstrap and jersey

(Unless you’re Gus Kenworthy)

So you’re a fun gay

Stay out way past one gay

Never having kids gay

Friends with Antoni gay

Well Im the bad type

Best friends with your mom type

Never been to Spotlight

Hate to stand at bars type

I’m a bad gay

DUH

I’ll never call you Dad

I know that you get mad, when we’re alone

You said you’re scared of me?

I mean, I don’t see what you see,

But lets get just your mom on the phone

Im a bad gay

Im a bad gay