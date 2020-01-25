‘Bad Gay’ — Sean Patrick Murray and Travis Wall Pop the Parody on Billie Eilish: WATCH

Are you one of the good gays, the Barry’s Bootcamp gays, the J Crew gays, the friends with Antoni gays, the dodgeball team gays, the stand at bars gays, the wear a harness gays?
Or are you a “bad gay” like Sean Patrick Murray, who isn’t any one of those things, but spent his nights at home putting together this parody of the Billie Eilish hit “Bad Guy” with So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Travis Wall, who also directed.
Murray is co-creator and star of the Netflix musical reality series Westside.
Lyrics:
Nice shirt and pants is that Jcrew
I know just what you want to do
Stay in, postmate cookies but you
can’t seem to stay awake
Barry’s Bootcamp at 6 am
Too bad I hit the snooze again
V Shape, Six Pack just won’t happen
Hold please, my Samsung broke
So you’re a fun gay
Stay out way past one gay
Never having kids gay
Friends with Antoni gay
Well Im the bad type
Best friends with your mom type
Never been to Spotlight
Hate to stand at bars type
I’m a bad gay
DUH
I like it when you take my whole family
nosebleeds, Hollywood Bowl
Lyft Pool to save just 3 bucks home
You’re my gay Romeo
Don’t want to join your dodgeball team
Too much high school PTSD
Won’t wear a jockstrap and jersey
(Unless you’re Gus Kenworthy)
So you’re a fun gay
Stay out way past one gay
Never having kids gay
Friends with Antoni gay
Well Im the bad type
Best friends with your mom type
Never been to Spotlight
Hate to stand at bars type
I’m a bad gay
DUH
I’ll never call you Dad
I know that you get mad, when we’re alone
You said you’re scared of me?
I mean, I don’t see what you see,
But lets get just your mom on the phone
Im a bad gay
Im a bad gay