Tulsi Gabbard Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton for Calling Her ‘Russian Asset’

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for $50 million.

NBC New York reports: “‘Clinton falsely stated that Tulsi—an Army National Guard officer and United States Congresswoman who has spent her entire adult life serving this country—is a ‘Russian asset.’ Clinton’s false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s presidential campaign,’ Gabbard said in the suit. She alleges that Clinton’s comments have cost her more than $50 million in personal and professional damages.”