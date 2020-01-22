Towleroad Gay News

Tulsi Gabbard Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton for Calling Her ‘Russian Asset’

Tulsi Gabbard

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for $50 million.

NBC New York reports: “‘Clinton falsely stated that Tulsi—an Army National Guard officer and United States Congresswoman who has spent her entire adult life serving this country—is a ‘Russian asset.’ Clinton’s false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s presidential campaign,’ Gabbard said in the suit.  She alleges that Clinton’s comments have cost her more than $50 million in personal and professional damages.”

