Utah Becomes 19th State to Ban Gay Conversion Therapy

Ogden Utah Mormon Temple / Photo by Michael Hart on Unsplash

Following news that a deal had been reached with the Mormon Church back in November, Utah has become the 19th state to ban harmful conversion therapy for minors.

The L.A. Times reports: “Republican Gov. Gary Herbert took the unusual step of calling on regulators after a proposed law was derailed by changes made by conservative lawmakers. State officials confirmed the rule became final late Tuesday. The original sponsor of the proposal, GOP Utah Rep. Craig Hall, applauded the rule going into effect, saying in a statement that it prohibits dangerous practices while protecting healthcare professionals.”