‘Work In Progress,’ ‘Awkwafina’, SNL and More Must-See TV This Week

Abby McEnany in Work In Progress

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/iftQNDmcetY?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens makes its hyped debut Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central. Although the titular star has been garnering praise for years over YouTube, Crazy Rich Asians and a dramatic turn in The Farewell, it’s her co-star to keep an eye on here. Bowen Yang, the historic recent SNL hire, is one of the names at the forefront of comedy. As an Asian-American member of the LGBTQ community, it’s thrilling to watch Yang’s rise to stardom. However, it’s his razor-sharp mind for the pop zeitgeist and devastating takes on contemporary queer culture that make him one to watch in 2020 and beyond.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/10kzxE27HY8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

The hunks of Riverdale return with new episodes Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW. Come for the eye-candy, stay for the bizarre occult storylines and random musical moments.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/KkjStfMAtLI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Aidy Bryant is back in the brilliant Shrill on Hulu Friday. Bryant shines in the spotlight as a series lead, but we’re here for her character’s queer roommate Fran (Lolly Adefope).

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/ySmBqIKZi3E?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Saturday Night Live is back with new episodes this weekend. In addition to host Adam Driver, bisexual pop songstress Halsey will serve as musical guest Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/kjSJWi1asjk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

If you only watch one thing this week, make it the season finale of Work In Progress Sunday at 11 p.m. Eastern on Showtime. This dark comedy, inspired by series co-creator and star Abby McEnany, is perfect for anyone who loved the quirky Josh Thomas’ Please Like Me. The eight-episode first season wraps Sunday, but the series has been renewed for a second season.

