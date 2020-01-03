United Methodist Church Announces Historic Split into Separate Denominations Over Same-Sex Marriage

The United Methodist Church will split into a “traditional” denomination and one the supports same-sex marriage and accepts LGBTQ clergy according to church leaders.

The Washington Post reports: “The plan would need to be approved in May at the denomination’s worldwide conference. The writers of the plan called the division ‘the best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.’ … Friday’s announcement came as new sanctions were set to go into effect in the church, which would have made punishments for United Methodist Church pastors who perform same-sex weddings much more severe.”