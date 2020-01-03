Justin Bieber, Jeffree Star, Ricki Lake, Prince Harry, Todrick Hall, Phil Roe, Jacob Wohl, Coachella: HOT LINKS

2020. More fundraising totals. Elizabeth Warren: $21.2 million. Joe Biden: $22.7 million. Amy Klobuchar: $11.4 million.
INTO THE WOODS. A Vancouver woman ran into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whilst hiking in the wilderness.
BACKCHANNEL. Paul Manafort said FOX News host Sean Hannity served as his backchannel to Trump during investigation for financial crimes. “Manafort knew Hannity was speaking to Trump because Hannity would tell Manafort to hang in there, that he had been talking to Trump, that Trump had his back, and things like that,” the memos said. “Manafort understood his conversations with Hannity to be a message from Trump.”
#26. GOP Congressman Phil Roe (R-TN) won’t seek reelection. “After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress.”
RIO. Police ID suspects in Netflix ‘gay Jesus’ gasoline bomb attack. ‘Officers carried out a search warrant Tuesday morning and found money, a fake firearm, ammunition, a “political-philosophical” shirt and computers, police said in a written statement. Police also had a warrant for the suspect’s arrest, but he remains at large.’
JACOB WOHL. I’ll enlist if Trump attacks Iran: “Wohl’s hypothetical future platoon-mates might want to be aware that Wohl has a reputation for failing spectacularly.”
GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Jeffrey Epstein’s “recruiter” has been moving around to protective “safe houses.”
TODRICK HALL. The choreographer/performer speaks out about allegations of nonpayment and mistreatment of performers and employees.
YIKES OF THE DAY. Dr. Phil’s home.
LESBIAN MAFIA. Australian women’s soccer coach who said “lesbian mafia” was behind is sacking, is disproven by independent panel.
GAGAOOLALA. Asia’s first LGBTQ-focused streaming service launches: “GagaOOLala brings more than 1,000 feature films, shorts, web series, and documentaries to people across Asia, where censorship and traditional attitudes mean there has been little in the way of gay content in the mainstream media. After launching in 2017 in Taiwan, a beacon for gay rights since becoming the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, it has expanded to 21 territories including several that still criminalise homosexuality.”
FRANK OCEAN. Headlining Coachella with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott. FLASHBACK. Coachella owner Phillip Anschutz still tied to broad range of toxic anti-LGBTQ groups.
RICKI LAKE. Actress reveals shaved head, shares hair loss battle.
View this post on Instagram
Liberated and Free, Me. First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis. nor am I having a mental breakdown, though I have been suffering. Suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years. AND I am finally ready to share my secret. Deep breath Ricki…. Here goes….. I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life. It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things. There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over the years knew my truth. I know that by sharing my truth, I will be striking a chord with so so many women and men. I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in. Ever since I played Tracy Turnblad in the original Hairspray back in 1988 and they triple-processed and teased my then healthy virgin hair every 2 weeks during filming, my hair was never the same. (Yes, that was all my own hair in the film.) From Hairspray to Hairless. 🙁 In my case, I believe my hair loss was due to many factors, yo-yo dieting, hormonal birth control, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions. Working as talent on various shows and movies, whether DWTS or my talk show, also took its toll on my fine hair. I got used to wearing extensions, really just over the last decade. All different kinds, tried them all, the ones that are glued on, the tape-ins, the clip ins, and then into a total hair system that I hated, and finally to a unique solution that really did work pretty well for me for the last 4 or 5 years. I tried wigs on a few occasions but never could get used to them. It all felt fake and I was super self-conscious and uncomfortable. I’ve been to many doctors, gotten steroid shots in my head, taking all the supplements and then some. My hair would recover and then shed again. It was maddening. To read more: please go to my Facebook page. ❤️
NEW MUSIC OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber “Yummy”.
COOKING CHALLENGE OF THE DAY. Antoni challenges Tan to cook a French omelet.
HOME TOUR OF THE DAY. Jeffree Star.
FRIDAY FLASH. Lil Nas X.