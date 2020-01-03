Justin Bieber, Jeffree Star, Ricki Lake, Prince Harry, Todrick Hall, Phil Roe, Jacob Wohl, Coachella: HOT LINKS

2020. More fundraising totals. Elizabeth Warren: $21.2 million. Joe Biden: $22.7 million. Amy Klobuchar: $11.4 million.

INTO THE WOODS. A Vancouver woman ran into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whilst hiking in the wilderness.

BACKCHANNEL. Paul Manafort said FOX News host Sean Hannity served as his backchannel to Trump during investigation for financial crimes. “Manafort knew Hannity was speaking to Trump because Hannity would tell Manafort to hang in there, that he had been talking to Trump, that Trump had his back, and things like that,” the memos said. “Manafort understood his conversations with Hannity to be a message from Trump.”

#26. GOP Congressman Phil Roe (R-TN) won’t seek reelection. “After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress.”

RIO. Police ID suspects in Netflix ‘gay Jesus’ gasoline bomb attack. ‘Officers carried out a search warrant Tuesday morning and found money, a fake firearm, ammunition, a “political-philosophical” shirt and computers, police said in a written statement. Police also had a warrant for the suspect’s arrest, but he remains at large.’

JACOB WOHL. I’ll enlist if Trump attacks Iran: “Wohl’s hypothetical future platoon-mates might want to be aware that Wohl has a reputation for failing spectacularly.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Jeffrey Epstein’s “recruiter” has been moving around to protective “safe houses.”

TODRICK HALL. The choreographer/performer speaks out about allegations of nonpayment and mistreatment of performers and employees.

YIKES OF THE DAY. Dr. Phil’s home.

What in gay hell?! pic.twitter.com/ofFtEathVq — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) January 3, 2020

LESBIAN MAFIA. Australian women’s soccer coach who said “lesbian mafia” was behind is sacking, is disproven by independent panel.

GAGAOOLALA. Asia’s first LGBTQ-focused streaming service launches: “GagaOOLala brings more than 1,000 feature films, shorts, web series, and documentaries to people across Asia, where censorship and traditional attitudes mean there has been little in the way of gay content in the mainstream media. After launching in 2017 in Taiwan, a beacon for gay rights since becoming the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, it has expanded to 21 territories including several that still criminalise homosexuality.”

FRANK OCEAN. Headlining Coachella with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott. FLASHBACK. Coachella owner Phillip Anschutz still tied to broad range of toxic anti-LGBTQ groups.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

RICKI LAKE. Actress reveals shaved head, shares hair loss battle.

NEW MUSIC OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber “Yummy”.

COOKING CHALLENGE OF THE DAY. Antoni challenges Tan to cook a French omelet.

HOME TOUR OF THE DAY. Jeffree Star.

FRIDAY FLASH. Lil Nas X.