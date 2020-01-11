White House Cuts Off ‘Trump’s Best Buddy’ Matt Gaetz After Vote on War Powers Resolution: ‘Super Uncool’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who touts himself as “Trump’s Best Buddy” on his campaign website and has been one of the most vocal defenders of the president’s crimes in public congressional impeachment hearings, is experiencing a cold blast from the West Wing as the White House has shut him out following an anti-Trump vote for the War Powers resolution this week. And Gaetz didn’t just vote for the resolution, with three other GOP members, he pushed for other Republicans to do so in an email.

The Washington Post reports: “A senior White House official said it was ‘super uncool’ and ‘quite unwise’ for Gaetz to push for limits on the president’s authority. This person added that White House officials would not be returning Gaetz’s phone calls, text messages, ‘smoke signals or his kneelings in the snow.’ Whether Trump will take revenge on the congressman, who has made hundreds of television appearances backing the president and is a frequent visitor at the White House, remains unclear. Trump is often transactional, current and former aides say, and there is probably a path for Gaetz to return to the proverbial tent.”