YG Apologizes for ‘Ignorant Views’ About LGBTQ People

In an unprompted statement, L.A.-based rapper YG apologized on Wednesday for his ignorant views about the LGBTQ community.

Kehlani really teaching you the ways of the world.. — fu$$y (@lilmissEvie_E) January 1, 2020

Tweeted YG: “it’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. i apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting.

Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

Highsnobiety reports: “Although it’s not clear what exactly prompted the apology or which “old views” YG is referring to, fans on Twitter are speculating the apology came following his public relationship with singer Kehlani, who identifies as queer.”