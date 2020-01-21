Bernie Sanders Apologizes for Surrogate’s Op-Ed Accusing Joe Biden of ‘Corruption Problem’ — WATCH

Senator Bernie Sanders apologized on Monday for an op-ed written by Sanders surrogate Zephyr Teachout that accused Joe Biden of having a “corruption problem.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/42yT7TpuBss?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Said Sanders to CBS News: “Joe and I have strong disagreements. … It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared. I appeal to my supporters, please, engage in civil discourse. And by the way, we’re not the only campaign that does it. Other people do act that way as well. I would appeal to everybody, have a debate on the issues. We can disagree with each other without being disagreeable, without being hateful.”

Biden tweeted to Sanders following the apology:

Thanks for acknowledging this, Bernie. These kinds of attacks have no place in this primary. Let’s all keep our focus on making Donald Trump a one-term president. https://t.co/tmFbLm98xd — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2020

Wrote Teachout in her op-ed: “It looks like ‘Middle Class”’ Joe has perfected the art of taking big contributions, then representing his corporate donors at the cost of middle- and working-class Americans. Converting campaign contributions into legislative favors and policy positions isn’t being ‘moderate’. It is the kind of transactional politics Americans have come to loathe.”