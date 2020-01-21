Bernie Sanders Apologizes for Surrogate’s Op-Ed Accusing Joe Biden of ‘Corruption Problem’ — WATCH

Senator Bernie Sanders apologized on Monday for an op-ed written by Sanders surrogate Zephyr Teachout that accused Joe Biden of having a “corruption problem.”
Said Sanders to CBS News: “Joe and I have strong disagreements. … It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared. I appeal to my supporters, please, engage in civil discourse. And by the way, we’re not the only campaign that does it. Other people do act that way as well. I would appeal to everybody, have a debate on the issues. We can disagree with each other without being disagreeable, without being hateful.”
Biden tweeted to Sanders following the apology:
Wrote Teachout in her op-ed: “It looks like ‘Middle Class”’ Joe has perfected the art of taking big contributions, then representing his corporate donors at the cost of middle- and working-class Americans. Converting campaign contributions into legislative favors and policy positions isn’t being ‘moderate’. It is the kind of transactional politics Americans have come to loathe.”