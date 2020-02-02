Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Accused Child Molester for Murder of NYC Man He Met on Gay Hook-Up App: WATCH

The NYPD has arrested 24-year-old Alex Scott in the murder of 64-year-old Kenneth Savinski, who was found “face down and covered in blood” on the living room floor of his Upper East Side apartment on Wednesday.

“His throat had been slit, and he had been stabbed several times on his forehead, neck and face,” the New York Post reports: “Scott met Savinski, who is more than twice his age, on a dating app, according to a high-ranking police source. As the pair rendezvoused, there was a warrant out for Scott’s arrest back in Tulsa, where he is facing charges for molesting a five-year-old boy in September 2018. … The fugitive first arrived in town during the fall of 2018 after the molestation allegations surfaced, according to Tulsa prosecutors. He drove 1,400 miles to Long Island, where East Hampton police spotted and arrested him in October that year on a warrant for the charges back home. He had told police at the time he was driving to Montauk to commit suicide, prosecutors said.”

Scott had missed several check-ins with local Oklahoma police before this week’s grisly murder took place.

Assistant District Attorney Shira Arnow told the court on Friday: “We see the two of them on surveillance video, walking arm in arm. The victim thought this would be a romantic liaison. The defendant thought this would be an opportunity to rob and attack. Two hours after we see him go into the victim’s apartment, he leaves. On surveillance video … we see him wearing the victim’s jacket, counting cash. Over the next day, he used the victim’s credit cards to buy himself food, to buy new clothing and cab rides. [On Friday], he walked into the Midtown North Precinct with Savinski’s credit cards and ID on him and says he doesn’t remember the past few days, but he thinks he may have killed someone.”