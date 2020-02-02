Bloomberg Lashes Back at ‘Pathological Liar’ Trump: ‘He Lies About Everything: His Fake Hair, Obesity, and Spray-on Tan’

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign responded to a midnight Twitter tantrum from Donald Trump that mocked the former New York City mayor’s height.

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016. February 2, 2020

Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates. This is sometimes done, but really not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

A Bloomberg spokesperson responded to the tweet storm: “The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”