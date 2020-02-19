Andrew Yang, Election Interference, Meghan McCain, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harry Styles, Ty Mitchell, Richard Madden: HOT LINKS

WARNING. Trump campaign manager hires former Cambridge Analytica staffer: “Matt Oczkowski, who served as head of product at Cambridge before it went bankrupt and shut down in 2018, is helping oversee the Trump campaign’s data program, according to two people familiar with the hire. Cambridge gained notoriety for its work on psychological voter profiling and because it allegedly improperly obtained the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN TO CO-HOSTS. “You know, you guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat.“

HELD UP. Harry Styles robbed at knifepoint.

NOTORIOUS. Ruth Bader Ginsburg dons sparkly silver heels for award ceremony.

ROD BLAGOJEVICH. Thank you to Trump for pardoning me.

Rod Blagojevich speaks after his sentence was commuted by Pres. Trump: "We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump. How do you properly thank someone who's given you back the freedom that was stolen from you?" https://t.co/5A67rgodHv pic.twitter.com/YGk4tE7Jcy — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2020

FEDS. Bill Barr, Christopher Wray, Chad Wolf, Joseph Maguire and Christopher Krebs write op-ed warning public to be vigilant of election interference: “States have plans in place, like provisional ballots, to enable a reliable election to proceed in the case that interference does occur. While the states have primary responsibility for administering elections under our Constitution, our agencies continue to provide them with support by identifying best practices for voting systems, sharing threat information and offering services and resources.”

OH NO. Hillary responds to report that Mike Bloomberg is considering her for running mate. “I’m just waiting and watching as this plays out. I will support whoever the nominee is.”

NEW CONTRIBUTOR. Andrew Yang joins CNN.

I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences. Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

ACLU. There is a coordinated attack against trans youth in state legislatures: “Right now, bills are pending in 10 states that would criminalize life-saving, best practice medical care for trans youth, putting government in the way of decisions that should be left up to the young person, their parents, and their medical providers. Proponents of these bills repeat similar lies about medical care, but these bills are opposed by all major medical associations that just want to be sure all kids can get the health care they need.”

LONDON. Gay bookstore burglars caught in store kitchen after they get drunk on tequila and prosecco. “They had been there for some time,” said bookseller Uli Lenart. “I think they were looking for cash, but when they didn’t find any, they started bringing up computer equipment from the basement. As I went through the shop afterwards, I found an empty bottle of tequila, and an open bottle of prosecco on the kitchen table downstairs. They seemed to have been boozing up mid-burglary, which probably wasn’t the most prudent thing to do.”

AIRPLANE SEAT PUNCHER. Ellen takes a side.

TY MITCHELL. Adult film performer explores debate over performer pay.

007. Billie Eilish sings her Bond theme “No Time To Die” for the first time live.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. The Weeknd “After Hours”.

CARPOOL KARAOKE OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber.

CANE DANCE OF THE DAY. Madonna celebrates 50th #1 song on dance charts.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Richard Madden.