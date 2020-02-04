AOC Won’t Attend ‘State of the Union’: ‘I Will Not Legitimize’ Trump’s ‘Lawless Conduct’ and ‘Subversion of the Constitution’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says she won’t be attending Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Tweeted AOC: “After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly. I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about.”