Jack Falahee, Private Videos, Billy Porter, Frank Bruni, Enemies List, Liza Minnelli, Jake Shears’ Unicorn: HOT LINKS

FRANK BRUNI. Iowa’s unholy mess: “Maybe there’s a moral here about dreaming too big and reaching too high. Maybe there’s just a terrifying repeat of the party’s awful luck in 2016.”

SHANNEN DOHERTY. 90210 star’s cancer has returned…

ENEMIES LIST. Trump is ready to take vengeance on those who have wronged him: “Names that came up in my conversations with Republicans included Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Mitt Romney, and John Bolton. ‘Trump’s playbook is simple: go after people who crossed him during impeachment.'”

PRIVATE VIDEOS. Google sends users’ private videos to complete strangers: “Here’s what happened: Lots of people use Google Photos to back up videos and photos stored on their phones. Google offers an option for people to download a copy of their private data, called Google Takeout. But, when people used Google Takeout to download their own content, they were accidentally given, in some cases, videos uploaded by people they don’t know.”

JUDY. Liza on Renee Zellweger playing her mother: “I hope she had a good time making it.”

TARGETING CNN. Network not invited to pre-State of the Union lunch with news anchors. “Trump, like presidents before him, typically invites anchors from all the major networks to dine with him at the White House in advance of his State of the Union address. The lunch conversation is considered off the record, but it gives the anchors a sense of the president’s state of mind before they anchor SOTU coverage.”

2020. Mike Bloomberg says Bernie Sanders proposals will never get through Congress: “I don’t agree with him on virtually anything,” Bloomberg said of Sanders in an interview Monday at a campaign stop in Compton, Calif. “But I have committed to support the Democratic candidate because I find Trump so unsuited for the job.”

SUDDENLY TARON. Guess who signed on to play Seymour in movie adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors?

$136 MILLION. HHS says it needs more money for coronavirus response: “The additional money would address growing demands on the CDC, HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and HHS’s Office of Global Affairs, HHS confirmed Monday. About $75 million would be available for the CDC, $52 million for the ASPR and $8 million for the Office of Global Affairs.”

LGBTQ STATE OF THE UNION. With Billy Porter.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kesha “High Road”.

REVEAL OF THE DAY. Jake Shears was the unicorn on The Masked Singer.

TOO NICE OUT TUESDAY. Jack Falahee.