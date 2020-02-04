Starbucks’ Touching Transgender-Themed Ad Highlights the Life-Changing Power of Being Called by Your True Name: WATCH

Starbucks released a touching ad this week in the UK which highlights the affirming moment a transgender person is called by their true name. The ad follows James through his day as he is again and again referred to by his birth name, until he is asked what his name is when ordering a coffee.

At Starbucks, writing your name on a cup and calling it out is a symbol of our warm welcome. Starbucks welcomes you, whoever you are. #whatsyourname Find out more at https://t.co/6BrvpLfKZb pic.twitter.com/w1ge3ZKu0C — Starbucks UK (@StarbucksUK) February 2, 2020

Campaign reports: “The work was inspired by the real-life stories of some transgender YouTubers in the US who have talked about trying out their new names in Starbucks because it is seen as a safe space, away from the potential judgment of family and friends. Along with the film, Starbucks is partnering Mermaids, which supports gender-diverse children, young people and their families, and aims to raise at least £100,000 for the charity. Limited-edition mermaid cookies will be sold in more than 975 Starbucks stores nationwide, with a portion of every sale going to expand the organisation’s helpline services for young trans people and their families.”