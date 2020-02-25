Bernie Staffer Ran Private Trolling Account: Said Buttigieg is Result of Botched Conversion Therapy, Chasten is Future Meth Dealer

Ben Mora, a regional field director for Bernie Sanders in Michigan, ran a private trolling account that went after rival candidates, mocking them for their sexual orientation, gender, and looks.

The Daily Beast reports: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mora has tweeted, ‘looks like her name: pained, chunky, [and] confused origin/purpose.’ Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ‘is what happens when the therapist botches the conversion,’ and his husband, Chasten, Mora predicts, will be ‘busted for running a meth racket’ in 10 years. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a frequent subject of Mora’s private account, is called a ‘dumb Okie,’ ‘an adult diaper fetishist’ who ‘looks like sh*t’ and who lied about having Native American ancestry ‘to get into Harvard.'”

In other tweets, Mora called for Hillary Clinton to be “catapulted off the planet.” He also wrote that Buttigieg was “psychotic” for deploying to Afghanistan, adding that he could “never trust buttigieg because he combined the natural devious disposition inherent in gay men with a bloodthirsty careerist drive.”

Mora wrote of election statistician Nate Silver: “Nate Silvers bullshit starts to make a lot more sense when you realize he is probably the ugliest gay man to ever live.”

Shortly after the Warren tweet, Mora tweeted: “Just got into a public screaming match with a gay staffer for the Democratic Party of Iowa who was trying to f**k me and let’s just say….. he cried and I’m not sorry. This is if he had been a single modicum of hot I wouldn’t have protested at all but literally how dare you be a shill and also ugly with HORRIBLE BREATH.”

The discovery of Mora’s account shows that “some of the Vermont senator’s most toxic support is coming from inside the house,” writes The Daily Beast, and is not the work of Russian bots.

The Sanders campaign told The Daily Beast that Mora has now been fired and released a statement: “we are running a multiracial, multigenerational campaign for justice where disgusting behavior and ugly personal attacks by our staff will not be tolerated.”

