Pete Buttigieg Reflects on Gay 9-Year-Old’s Coming Out Question: ‘Emotional, and Also Extraordinary…’ — WATCH

At Monday night’s CNN Town Hall in Charleston, Don Lemon asked Pete Buttigieg about the recent request he got from a 9-year-old boy asking for help coming out as gay.

Said Buttigieg: “Yeah, it was really emotional, and also extraordinary, because, you know, I meet people who have such a sense of who they are so much earlier in life than I did. I was wrestling with this well into my twenties. If there was a pill that I could take and not be gay anymore, I would have jumped on it. And thank God I didn’t, because then I would not have the amazing marriage that I have now to Chasten.”

ICYMI: 9-Year-Old Asks Pete Buttigieg to Help Him Come Out as Gay — WATCH

“And when I think of the effect this campaign may be having on people…,” added Buttigieg. “I’m not running to be the gay president of the United States, or the president of the gay United States, I’m out here to serve everybody. But I do think about the fact that this very thing that I thought might mean that I would never get to make a difference, never get to serve in uniform or in office… Talk about God having a sense of humor. This is one of the things that’s actually helping me make a difference before we even know the outcome of the campaign.”