Bernie Sanders Celebrates Endorsement of First Transgender Gubernatorial Nominee: WATCH

Bernie Sanders on Tuesday celebrated the endorsement of Christine Hallquist, who in 2018 beat three other candidates in Vermont to become the Democratic nominee for governor and the nation’s first transgender gubernatorial nominee. Hallquist ultimately lost the race to incumbent Republican Phil Scott.

.@christine4world is a trailblazer who has been on a mission to expand the use of sustainable energy. I was proud to work with her in Vermont, I was proud to support her gubernatorial campaign in 2018, and I’m very proud to have her support in this race. pic.twitter.com/VeeVVZGxps — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2020

Said Hallquist in a release from the Sanders campaign: “I was the first transgender major party gubernatorial candidate in the nation. Bernie stood by me and aggressively supported my campaign. I have known and worked with Bernie for decades on rural development, the environment, and now climate change. He is the most honest and consistent leader I have ever worked with. His commitment to LGBTQ folks has been solid and steadfast. Bernie is the only candidate who has consistently supported policies on economic justice. This is especially important to the transgender community, which suffers from high levels of unemployment, low wages, and lack of health care.”

Said Sanders in the same release: “Christine is a trailblazer. As long as I’ve known her, she’s been on a mission to expand the use of sustainable energy. I was proud to work with her in Vermont, I was proud to support her gubernatorial campaign in 2018, and I’m very proud to have her support in this race.”