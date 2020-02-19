Bloomberg Aide Rips ‘Trumpy Lie’ from Sanders Campaign: ‘Mike Bloomberg Has Never Had a Heart Attack’ — WATCH

Tim O’Brien, a senior adviser to Mike Bloomberg, blasted the Sanders campaign on Wednesday after its national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, claimed on CNN’s New Day that Bloomberg had suffered from heart attacks and compared requests for Sanders medical records to the birtherism claims directed at Barack Obama.

So Bernie's press secretary compared people asking him to release medical records after a heart attack to birthers, which does not seem like a winning argument. (Nor does making up fictitious heart attacks for Michael Bloomberg, which she also does here.) pic.twitter.com/hIIG5uoyTK — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 19, 2020

Said Gray: “I think the American people deserve to know exactly as much as every other candidate has released in this race currently and historically. What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the smear and skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past, questioning where they’re from and aspects of their lineage. It’s really telling, given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders and has suffered heart attacks in the past.”

ICYMI: Bernie Sanders on Releasing Full Medical Records: ‘I Don’t Think We Will, No’ — WATCH

O’Brien fired back on Twitter: “This is such a Trumpy lie from the Sanders camp, which rolls like Trump in many ways. Mike Bloomberg has *never* had a heart attack. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, has had a heart attack. Those are the facts. It’s a dangerous time when Sanders goes all in with Trumpism.”

This is such a Trumpy lie from the Sanders camp, which rolls like Trump in many ways.



Mike Bloomberg has *never* had a heart attack. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, has had a heart attack.



Those are the facts.



It’s a dangerous time when Sanders goes all in with Trumpism. https://t.co/Yk6RlI8WaN — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 19, 2020

Sanders later said she “misspoke.”

I mispoke when I said Bloomberg had a heart attack. Rather, he underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie. Bernie released 3 detailed medical reports in December — just like the other candidates. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020