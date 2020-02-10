Janet Jackson Announces New Album, World Tour

Janet Jackson announced her first new album in five years on social media Monday morning. It will be called Black Diamond. She also announced a World Tour which will kick off on June 24 in Miami.

Why? Said Jackson: “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”