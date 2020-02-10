Joe Biden Appears Resigned to Lose New Hampshire in Heated Interview: WATCH

Appearing resigned to perform badly in the New Hampshire Democratic primary tomorrow, Joe Biden told CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King that “nothing’s going to happen until we get down to a place and around the country where there’s much more diversity” and “you’re always behind the eight ball when you’re running in New Hampshire and you have two people from the neighboring states.”

Asked if it’s time to reassess after his dismal showing in Iowa, Biden said “no one has ever won the nomination as a Democrat without getting overwhelming support from the Latino community and the African-American community.”

Voters in New Hampshire will head to the polls starting at midnight tonight for tomorrow's primary. Former Vice President @JoeBiden hopes to boost his chances ahead of the vote.



Biden joins us now from Nashua, New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/669N5oIADX February 10, 2020

Biden was polling at 12 percent in the latest CBS News tracking poll, behind Sanders at 29 percent, Buttigieg at 25 percent, and Warren at 17 percent.