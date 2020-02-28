Bloomberg Apologizes for Calling Trans People ‘It,’ Lies About Bringing Marriage Equality to New York: VIDEO

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg apologized Thursday for calling transgender people “it” and “men in dresses.”

Bloomberg’s mea culpa for his disgusting remarks from 2016 and last year came during a private call with trans leaders, according to NewNowNext.

Queer supporters of Mike Bloomberg, how do you explain this to our transgender family and friends? Because they deserve a Democratic nominee that doesn’t refer to them as “it.” pic.twitter.com/HNwuxDZzhf February 19, 2020

“It was a poor attempt to describe how some who oppose transgender equality think about this issue — and those words do not reflect my unwavering support for equality for transgender Americans,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “As mayor, I signed a sweeping transgender civil rights bill and, as president, will promote policies that advance equality for transgender Americans who have been attacked by the Trump administration over the past three years.”

Here’ Gov. Cuomo’s comments about Bloomberg and his role in same-sex marriage. Republicans today downplayed his role in the vote, though Bloomberg did meet with them at the time pic.twitter.com/UkUmcVdckG February 27, 2020

In related news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted Bloomberg on Thursday after the former New York City mayor took credit for bringing marriage equality to the Empire State.

“I went up to Albany, and I went to the Republicans, and I sat down with a bunch of them, and I convinced the Republicans — even though I was a very liberal New York City mayor — I convinced them to vote for gay marriage,” Bloomberg said during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday.

During a news conference Thursday, Cuomo called Bloomberg’s claim “demonstrably false.”

“Mike Bloomberg had nothing to do with it,” Cuomo said. “They did it out of conscience. And his million dollars to Dean Skelos — Dean Skelos didn’t even vote for it.”





