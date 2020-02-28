Lady Gaga Returns to Pop Roots with ‘Stupid Love,’ Her First Solo Single in Three Years: WATCH

Lady Gaga says she just wants people “to dance and feel happy.”

Mother Monster is returning to her pop roots with “Stupid Love,” the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album. The song, Gaga’s first solo single in three years, dropped at midnight.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/5L6xyaeiV58?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

“We are definitely dancing,” Gaga said of the new album, in an interview with Zane Lowe for his New Music Daily on Apple Music (below). “I think the best way to describe all of the things that you just said is that I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they … what they tell me to tell the world, and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy.”

USA Today reports: Lady Gaga’s throbbing new single “Stupid Love” dropped at midnight along with a spectacular music video that exploded with the pop star’s signature use of bold colors, tightly choreographed group dances and somewhat bewildering storyline. … “Stupid Love” is Gaga’s first new music in three years. It’s the lead single from the 33-year-old star’s upcoming sixth studio album, for which we have no title or release date yet. Judging by the solid synth and catchy beat, Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) has fully returned to her pop roots.

More from Entertainment Weekly: Directed by frequent Sia collaborator Daniel Askill (“Chandelier”) and shot entirely on an iPhone, the “Stupid Love” music video follows Gaga as the leader of various factions on a planet called Chromatica, where inhabitants are seemingly divided into different groups represented by the colors of the rainbow, with the “Kindness Punks” fighting to keep the planet in order, while the “Spiritual Ones” pray for peace and Gaga unites the warring groups with her (intense) choreography. Sonically, the new song — which lands as the first official preview of her anticipated sixth studio album — harkens back to Gaga’s Born This Way era, as the 33-year-old lets her powerhouse vocals soar over glistening production from longtime collaborators BloodPop (Joanne) and French DJ Tchami (“Applause,” “Do What U Want”). The tune marks a noticeable turning point for the singer after she fronted a predominantly rock-inspired detour from her signature pop sounds across her last studio album, 2016’s Joanne, and the soundtrack to 2018’s blockbuster movie A Star Is Born, in which she appeared opposite Bradley Cooper and later won the Best Original Song Academy Award for penning the film’s soundtrack smash “Shallow.”

Here’s Gaga’s interview with Lowe:

<noscript><iframe src="https://music.apple.com/us/embedded-player/idsa.e8ad7cc0-59c3-11ea-b990-4d970530bffb" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no"></noscript>