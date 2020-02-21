Buttigieg Fires Back at Limbaugh on ‘Ellen’: When I Was Deploying to Afghanistan, Trump Was Filming ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ (WATCH)

Pete Buttigieg again responded to Rush Limbaugh’s recent anti-gay attacks during an appearance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show that’s set to air Friday.

On his radio show last week, Limbaugh questioned how it would look when Buttigieg kisses his husband on stage after a debate against “Mr. Man Donald Trump.”

<noscript><iframe src="//share.ellentube.com/video/sneak-peek-democratic-hopeful-pete-buttigieg-on-rush-limbaughs-controversial-comments.html" width="575" height="324" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

“Look, I guess he just has a different idea of what makes a man than I do,” Buttigieg told host Ellen DeGeneres in the clip above. “I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald Trump, frankly. You know, when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan, Donald Trump was working on season seven of Celebrity Apprentice.”

“And since when is strength about the chest-pounding and the loud-mouthed guy at the end of the bar?” Buttigieg added. “The strongest people I know are not the loudest people—they’re the ones who have the deepest sense of who they are and what they value and what they care about.

“And one of those people, by the way, one of the strongest people I know is my husband, Brad Pitt,” Buttigieg joked, as the camera panned to his actual husband, Chasten Buttigieg, who was sitting beside DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, in the audience.

Earlier this week, Buttigieg ripped into Limbaugh and Trump on CNN by saying, “I’m sorry, but one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse. So they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values, I’m ready.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/BYBQXzXCkj4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Chasten Buttigieg also responded to Limbaugh’s attack during a wide-ranging interview that aired Thursday night on ABC News.

“This isn’t new,” Chasten Buttigieg told ABC’s Linsey Davis. “I’ve been dealing with this my whole life. I dealt with a multitude of Rush Limbaughs when I was walking through the hallways of my high school.

“You have to realize that LGBTQ Americans have to come out every single day,” Chasten Buttigieg added. “When somebody asks who we’re married to, asks about our partner, or you feel like you want to share something about yourself, but then you have to second-guess how that person’s going to react if I say ‘well, my husband…’ instead of ‘my wife.’

“I’ve been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life,” he said. “What I’m actually worried about are the young people in this country who are watching the historic nature of this campaign, watching how people talk about it, watching how people react to it and treat it, and wondering if this country is actually a safe place for them to be.”