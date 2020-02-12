Rush Limbaugh Asks Listeners to Imagine ‘Gay Guy (Buttigieg) Kissing His Husband on Stage Next to Mr. Man Donald Trump’

Rush Limbaugh continued his homophobic fearmongering about Pete Buttigieg on his show Wednesday, asking viewers if they could see “Mr. Man” Donald Trump “having fun” with Buttigieg kissing his husband on stage, and theorizing that Democrats are wary of it too.

Said Limbaugh in a clip posted by Media Matters: “A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that? …. They’re looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. And they’re saying, OK, how’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there? And they got to be looking at that, and they’ve got to be saying, that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president. They have to be saying this, don’t they? Now, there may be some Democrats who think that is the ticket. There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat, and beat him in the general election. Really. Having fun envisioning that.”

On Tuesday, Limbaugh asked listeners how they could people explain Mayor Pete kissing his husband to their children.