‘Drunky, PLEASE’: Twitter Rips Matt Gaetz for Ethics Complaint Over Pelosi’s Torn SOTU Speech

Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, who calls himself Donald Trump’s “best buddy,” claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have broken the law by tearing up a copy of the president’s State of the Union address.
Gaetz announced on Twitter that he’s filing an ethics complaint against Pelosi, ironically stating that “nobody is above the law.”
Not surprisingly, Gaetz was mocked mercilessly for the announcement, and by Thursday morning #MattGaetzIsATool was trending on Twitter.
Several commenters suggested that Gaetz was trying to get back into Trump’s good graces after reportedly being cut off by the White House for voting in favor of a resolution to limit the president’s war powers. Others pointed out that the section of federal code cited in Gaetz’s complaint is meant to protect official court records and National Archives, not copies of a speech.
Still others alluded to Gaetz’s 2008 arrest on drunken-driving charges, as well as the fact that the right-wing congressman’s guest for the State of the Union was a white supremacist.
