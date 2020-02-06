‘Drunky, PLEASE’: Twitter Rips Matt Gaetz for Ethics Complaint Over Pelosi’s Torn SOTU Speech

Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, who calls himself Donald Trump’s “best buddy,” claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have broken the law by tearing up a copy of the president’s State of the Union address.

Matt Gaetz says he will be filing charges against Nancy Pelosi for destroying “official records” because she ripped up Trump’s speech pic.twitter.com/UYscesKnZN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 6, 2020

Gaetz announced on Twitter that he’s filing an ethics complaint against Pelosi, ironically stating that “nobody is above the law.”

BREAKING: I'm filing an ethics complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @realDonaldTrump's State of the Union speech.



Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071).



Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/dXPPWQNtI8 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 6, 2020

Not surprisingly, Gaetz was mocked mercilessly for the announcement, and by Thursday morning #MattGaetzIsATool was trending on Twitter.

Several commenters suggested that Gaetz was trying to get back into Trump’s good graces after reportedly being cut off by the White House for voting in favor of a resolution to limit the president’s war powers. Others pointed out that the section of federal code cited in Gaetz’s complaint is meant to protect official court records and National Archives, not copies of a speech.

Still others alluded to Gaetz’s 2008 arrest on drunken-driving charges, as well as the fact that the right-wing congressman’s guest for the State of the Union was a white supremacist.

Check out a few of the reactions below.

Meanwhile, Matt Gaetz doesn’t give a shit about whether Donald Trump rips up the US Constitution — Tony Moore (@PerpetualWinger) February 6, 2020

"Her Conduct was Beneath the Dignity of the House." ~ Matt "DUI" Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/tPAWTXSW72 — BlackJustice (@BlackJustice10) February 6, 2020

Poor, pathetic Matt Gaetz.



Donald Trump sent this loathsome congressman to the dog house last month for voting to limit a president's war powers.



Now this sycophant is looking to get back into his good graces by filing a frivolous ethics complaint against Speaker Pelosi.



Sad. pic.twitter.com/dU3NTXZ6LX — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 6, 2020

will Matt Gaetz also be filing charges against Kevin McCarthy for ripping up impeachment papers, or nah?https://t.co/Q3hnOcvaUT — Maureen Moore (@HopesMom12) February 6, 2020

It says a lot about the press, the president and America that the speaker tearing up trump’s lies invokes more outrage than Matt Gaetz taking a Holocaust denier as his guest. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 5, 2020

Drunky, PLEASE. She ripped up her personal copy of Stephen Miller’s propaganda speech, which was one of several copies. I mean, it’s not like she got a bunch of DUI’s & her father used his influence to clear her record or anything #Trumpocrite #MattGaetzIsATool #GOPTraitors https://t.co/qwP3i5IJGB pic.twitter.com/bfqhQPLmVL — Tara Dublin ✡️🌊 (@taradublinrocks) February 6, 2020

GOP: Enough with the sham trials! We should be working for the American people!



Also GOP: Yes, Your Honor, I am here on behalf of my client, this torn piece of paper, and we would like to prosecute the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/gayOePMFYo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2020