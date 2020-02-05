Jameela Jamil, Fred Guttenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mauritania, Playhouse Bar, Beef Dip: HOT LINKS

IMPEACHMENT. Trump acquitted in sham Senate impeachment “trial”. “In a pair of votes whose outcome was never in doubt, the Senate fell well short of the two-thirds margin that would have been needed to remove Mr. Trump, formally concluding the three-week-long trial of the 45th president that has roiled Washington and threatened the presidency. The verdicts came down almost entirely upon party lines, with every Democrat voting ‘guilty’ on both charges and Republicans uniformly voting ‘not guilty’ on the obstruction of Congress charge.”

Republican Senators denied the Senate's right to examine relevant evidence, to call witnesses and documents, to properly try the impeachment of President Trump.



The verdict will be meaningless.



This wasn't a trial by any stretch of the definition. The American people know it. pic.twitter.com/OlVCDe4bpX — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 5, 2020

DEMOCRATIC PARTY, MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, ANYONE WITH $$? Run this ad everywhere.

holy shit this ad pic.twitter.com/DAoYxfkeya — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 5, 2020

NO CONTEST. Julia Louis-Dreyfus trashes “idiot” Trump, says Veep could never compete.

LEGENDARY. Jameela Jamil responds to backlash over her participation in HBO’s reality show about vogueing and the ballroom scene.

AND THEN. Comes out as queer.

FRED GUTTENBERG. Father of Parkland shooting victim ejected from State of the Union after shouting at Trump.

WATCH: This father of a Parkland shooting victim was kicked out of last night's State of the Union after shouting at President Trump during the section of his piece on defending the Second Amendment. He was there as Nancy Pelosi's guest. https://t.co/Dfp6JlgLwV pic.twitter.com/qnvfhlMvN8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020

RIP. Orlando activist Terry DeCarlo. “Terry DeCarlo ran Orlando’s LGBT Center. And after the mass shooting at a gay club in 2016, he helped parents and families of the victims. Some rushed to Orlando in such a hurry, they didn’t even bring a change of clothes.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/800938069/800938070" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"></noscript>

MAURITANIA. 10 men jailed over “gay marriage” video. “Authorities in Mauritania have arrested 10 men after a video appeared on social media of a gay couple appearing to take part in a traditional wedding ceremony, human rights groups said. Police later determined the gathering was a birthday party but the men remain in custody with no trial date set yet.”

CENTRAL PARK WEST. Madonna wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sublet her NYC pad. “Don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there.”

PLAYHOUSE. There’s a new gay bar in Greenwich Village: “In December, the owners of Pieces on Christopher Street and Hardware in Hell’s Kitchen took over the former Boots & Saddle space — a block south of the Stonewall National Monument — and reopened it as Playhouse Bar, a drag-filled and dance-happy nightclub that appeals to New Yorkers and tourists alike.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Booksellers.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/ymcRRt3Ix04?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Beef Dip 2020, Mantamar Beach Club, Puerto Vallarta.