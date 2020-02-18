Elton John Tearfully Assisted Off Stage After Voice Fails Due to Pneumonia: WATCH

Elton John broke down in tears on Sunday as he was forced to cut a concert short because he could no longer sing due to walking pneumonia. Before being led from the stage by security, he hoarsely apologized to the audience.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/L_qJjJX9Nk4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

The 72-year-old rock icon later apologized on social media: “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx”