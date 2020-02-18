Elton John Tearfully Assisted Off Stage After Voice Fails Due to Pneumonia: WATCH

Elton John broke down in tears on Sunday as he was forced to cut a concert short because he could no longer sing due to walking pneumonia. Before being led from the stage by security, he hoarsely apologized to the audience.
The 72-year-old rock icon later apologized on social media: “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx”
