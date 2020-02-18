Mass ‘Growlr’ Account Suspension Has Users of the Gay Social App for Bears Growling

Users of Growlr, the gay social app for Bears which was bought for $11.8 million by a straight-owned company last March, are speculating that the end may be near for the app after their accounts were suspended.
As of this posting, there’s no message from Growlr on its social media apps about the unexpected suspensions, but users are pissed. The company’s most recent Facebook post is also littered with complaints from users about customer service. Towleroad has reached out to Growlr about the suspension and will update this post should we hear back.