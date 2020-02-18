Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Mass ‘Growlr’ Account Suspension Has Users of the Gay Social App for Bears Growling

by Leave a Comment

Growlr

Users of Growlr, the gay social app for Bears which was bought for $11.8 million by a straight-owned company last March, are speculating that the end may be near for the app after their accounts were suspended.

As of this posting, there’s no message from Growlr on its social media apps about the unexpected suspensions, but users are pissed. The company’s most recent Facebook post is also littered with complaints from users about customer service. Towleroad has reached out to Growlr about the suspension and will update this post should we hear back.

https://twitter.com/vise19731/status/1229658373626499072

Recent Posts