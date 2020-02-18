Mass ‘Growlr’ Account Suspension Has Users of the Gay Social App for Bears Growling

Users of Growlr, the gay social app for Bears which was bought for $11.8 million by a straight-owned company last March, are speculating that the end may be near for the app after their accounts were suspended.

As of this posting, there’s no message from Growlr on its social media apps about the unexpected suspensions, but users are pissed. The company’s most recent Facebook post is also littered with complaints from users about customer service. Towleroad has reached out to Growlr about the suspension and will update this post should we hear back.

Anyone else get their @Growlr get suspended randomly lol pic.twitter.com/qBGPUZvNXW February 18, 2020

Anyone else get suspended from @Growlr??? What the fuck bullshit is that? Glad to know my pro membership was a waste of money 🙄. Ending that subscription. Fuckin bull. #growlr — Erik (@bearlyNH) February 18, 2020

@TheMeetGroup y’all have some angry bears wanting to speak to your managers. @Growlr is down cockblocking all the bear action. @TheAdvocateMag @BuzzFeedLGBT @outmagazine — Karen’s older brother (@karen_older) February 18, 2020

@Growlr hey your app is fucking trash.



Not only does it crash constantly but now it suspended everyone. I'm over it @scruffapp is better anyways — Rubberbearcub – MAL (@rubberbearcub) February 18, 2020

Widespread suspensions on @Growlr tonight. Who else got suspended? My current count is eight. — Bryan Knight 26K Fllwrs! (@BryanKnight66) February 18, 2020

The end of @Growlr is near!! (Or at the very least, my paid subscription to this continually buggy, subpar, and featureless app) — ty tull (xxx) (@TyTull) February 18, 2020

Just hopping on here to see how much of my timeline is fellow bears/cubs/daddies/chubs and otters affected by the Great @Growlr Profile Rapture….. Yep, pretty much everyone! #Growlr #GrowlrPurge #GrowlrGate2020 — Will Smink (@CharmCityGing) February 18, 2020

Seriously, go check out the comments on the most recent Growlr Facebook page.



It's just… pic.twitter.com/wZpiTl3JZO — Boofer Belly (@WerewolfBelly) February 18, 2020