Iowa Voter Irate to Learn Pete Buttigieg is Gay After Signing Her Card Over: ‘I Don’t Want That in the White House!’ — WATCH

An Iowa voter who may have been living under a rock for a year and appeared to have just signed her caucus card over to Pete Buttigieg, was astonished when she found out that he is gay, something she couldn’t stomach. The moment was captured on video and posted to social media by filmmaker Annabel Park.

“Are you saying that he has a same-sex partner?” the woman asked. “Are you kidding? Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back? I never knew that.”

“He better read the Bible,” added the woman when precinct captain Nikki van den Heever explained to her that Mayor Pete does read the Bible and says God doesn’t have a political party. “Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?”

“How come this has never been brought out before?” the irate woman continued. “I never heard it…. It all just went right down the toilet is where it all went.”