Live From New York, It’s RuPaul on SNL, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Katy Keene’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/LNHRpqOeKww?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back on NBC. The series is beloved for its portrayal of LGBTQ character Raymond Holt, but the unit also boasts the bisexual Rosa Diaz. The GLAAD Media Award-nominated series kicks of this season with a manhunt Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/AYxykerwCyI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

The Archie kids are getting ready to take Gotham. Sorta. The latest addition to the Archie television universe is Katy Keene, a New York City-set teen drama starring Lucy Hale. In addition to Hale in the titular role, the new gang includes Jorge, whose drag alter-ego is Ginger. The series premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/b2kjkXQ8Pg0?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Edie Falco is the new Los Angeles chief of police on the new drama Tommy, premiering Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern on CBS. She’s not only the first female officer in the job, but she’s also got to contend with being a real New Yawkah and a lesbian.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/duGwZSnbLcs?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

HBO’s brilliant, narcotic dramedy High Maintenance is back for a fourth season Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern. The character-based stories provide probably some of the most realistic portraits of New York City ever on television.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/aeoxg8hx-lc?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

This weekend, herstory will be made as RuPaul hosts Saturday Night Live, 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. A drag queen host is unprecedented, and we’re looking forward to whatever wild, gay nonsense SNL rising stars Bowen Yang and Julio Torres have in store for Mama Ru.

What are you watching on TV this week?