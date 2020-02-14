Jake Shears Delivers ‘Sizzling Devil-Funk’ in ‘Meltdown’ — LISTEN

Jake Shears and his searing falsetto are back to heat up the winter music scene. The Scissor Sisters frontman, author, and Kinky Boots star returns with the new single “Meltdown”. It’s out on streaming platforms today.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/sGvRzmsh5Os?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Said Jake: “Here’s a smoking little jam I’ve been cooking in the oven for you. I wrote this song on the hottest day of the summer in New York City. You’ll see it’s a bit of a sonic turn from what we’ve been doing, but I think it’s high time for some good old-fashioned sizzling devil-funk. Consider it a hint of what is coming this year….”

