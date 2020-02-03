John Kerry Denies Mulling 2020 Bid Amid ‘Possibility’ of Bernie ‘Taking Down the Democratic Party’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry was overheard at a Des Moines, Iowa hotel discussing the possibility of a 2020 bid “amid ‘the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.'”

NBC News reports: “Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying ‘maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here’ and explaining that to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to ‘raise a couple of million,’ adding that such donors ‘now have the reality of Bernie.'”

Kerry denied the report in an expletive laden tweet he later deleted and replaced with another: “I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is categorically false. I’ve been proud to campaign with my good friend Joe Biden, who is going to win the nomination, beat Trump, and make an outstanding president.”

It appears John Kerry deleted this amazing tweet and replaced it with a version of the tweet that does not contain the word “fucking.” pic.twitter.com/T8aKbKJIQb — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 2, 2020