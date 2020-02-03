Hamilfilm, Pete Buttigieg, Greta Gerwig, Monarch Butterflies, Mashrou’ Leila, Coronavirus Fears, Orcas vs Shark: HOT LINKS

YOUTHFUL VOICE. Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: “Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, who are both members of Sweden’s Left Party, said Monday that Thunberg ‘has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis’ and ‘action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.'”

HAMILFILM. Disney pays $75 million for rights to movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash Hamilton: “Disney won the deal with a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the two hour and 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left.”

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 February 3, 2020

SUMMER IN L.A.? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly planning to look at homes in Los Angeles.

AD IT UP. All the Super Bowl LIV commercials here.

FRANK BRUNI. Mayor Pete’s gay reckoning: “He has weathered complaints, even derision, from L.G.B.T.Q. progressives, many of whom say he’s not gay enough, his manner and mannerisms too strait-laced, his policy preoccupations too moderate, his success infuriatingly reflective of how readily and well he assimilates into heterosexual America.”

POLITICO. Being gay on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg. “Four of the six cable and network reporters assigned to Buttigieg—two-thirds of the journalists who routinely travel with him—identify as LGBTQ.”

2020. Mike Bloomberg’s LGBTQ policy.

HILLARY CLINTON. Democratic insiders suggest she could be negotiating VP spot: “Clinton and/or her team could be negotiating with former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg or the last candidate standing to join the ticket as vice president. She would add the gravitas, delegates and, eventually, millions of votes needed to get them over the finish line on Nov. 5. I am assured that Clinton is on every shortlist for that position.”

Mashrou’ Leila

MASHROU’ LEILA. Northwestern University moves appearance by Lebanese band from Qatar to U.S. following anti-gay backlash.

MICHAEL POLANSKY. Lady Gaga reportedly has a new man.

THE NETWORK. Long Island’s largest LGBT nonprofit under scrutiny for use of tax dollars: “A series of questionable bookkeeping moves by the LGBT Network of Long Island — which oversees LI’s Pride Parade and is headed by prominent gay activist David Kilmnick and hubby Robert Vitelli — prompted reviews by the state Department of Health and Office of the State Comptroller, according to the agencies and documents obtained by The Post.”

CDC. Coronavirus crisis called “explosive” as U.S. cases reach 11: “We expect to see more cases of person-to-person spread among close contacts,” she told reporters, later adding, “The goal here is to slow entry of this virus into the United States.”

RUNNING HOT. Climate model simulators are giving alarming signals: “Researchers are starting to put together a­nswers, a task that will take months at best, and there’s not yet agreement on how to interpret the hotter results. The reason for worry is that these same models have successfully projected global warming for a half century. Their output continues to frame all major scientific, policy and private-sector climate goals and debates, including the sixth encyclopedic assessment by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change due out next year.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Xavier Serrano, Eian Scully, Kacey Carrig, Jules Horn and more HERE.

UKRAINE. Recordings show that Iran knew immediately the Ukraine Airlines flight had been hit by a missile.

GERMANY. Catholic bishops declare homosexuality “normal.” “The sexual preference of man expresses itself in puberty and assumes a hetero- or homosexual orientation,” Berlin’s Archbishop Heiner Koch asserted in a statement released by the bishops’ conference. “Both belong to the normal forms of sexual predisposition, which cannot or should be be changed with the help of a specific socialization”.

MEXICO. Second Monarch butterfly activists found dead: “Conservationists fear his death may be linked to that of Homero Gómez, who disappeared in the same area on 13 January. Mr Gómez’s body was found in a well on 29 January. His family said that prior to his disappearance, the activist had received threats warning him to stop his campaign against illegal logging.”

OCEANIC BATTLE OF THE DAY. Orcas vs. Great White Shark off South Africa.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. I Am Not Okay With This.

73 QUESTIONS FOR… Greta Gerwig.

