Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jackson Mahomes, Haaz Sleiman, Michael Avenatti, Andrew McCabe, Hope Hicks, Jim Jordan, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump: HOT LINKS

EMBOLDENED: Trump claims he has ‘legal right’ to intervene in criminal cases. Donald Trump has ignored a plea from his attorney general, William Barr, to not tweet about ongoing legal cases, by using his Twitter account to say he has a “legal right” to do so.
EMBOLDENED, PART II: Trump says he may stop allowing top officials to listen to his calls with foreign leaders. President Trump says he’s considering ending the standard protocol of having top administration officials listen to his calls with foreign leaders, following his conversation with Ukraine’s president, a call that culminated in his impeachment. Mr. Trump floated the possibility in an interview with Geraldo Rivera.
JUSTICE FOR McCABE: Justice Department won’t charge former acting FBI director frequently targeted by Trump
SHE’S BAAACK: Hope Hicks will return to the White House after her sad MAGA years in LA
… AND SO ARE THEY: President Trump rehires Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer to White House roles
LOCK HIM UP: Ex-wrestler testifies GOP Congressman Jim Jordan asked him not to back brother’s accounts of sexual abuse by OSU doctor
SOONER OR LATER: Oklahoma takes a step toward banning conversion therapy
PERSONAL FOULS: Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Responds To Anti-Gay ‘Hurtful’ Messages He Gets Online, Says He Reads Them All
PRECIPITOUS FALL: Michael Avenatti Guilty on All Counts in Nike Extortion Trial
‘THERE WILL BE DAD AND MUM’: Putin rules out Russia legalizing gay marriage
TAKE THAT, HATERS: How to Make Your Marriage Gayer. It’s been legal across the country for nearly five years now, and same-sex marriage hasn’t yet killed heterosexual marriage. In fact, it appears that many different-sex couples would have happier and more satisfying marriages if they took a few lessons from their same-sex counterparts.
FROM PREJUDICE TO ‘POSE’: The Apple TV+ five-part docuseries “Visible: Out on Television” (now streaming) depicts the evolution of how the LGBTQ community is portrayed on TV, from the McCarthyism-inspired homophobia to Ellen DeGeneres’ coming out, to current series like FX’s “Pose.”
BATH BAN LIFTED?: San Francisco may allow gay bathhouses for first time since the ’80s. “The restrictions went into place in 1984 as gay men were dying. And the public health community was desperate to find ways to slow the spread of the epidemic. And I think since that time many folks in the queer community, many people who were around then, felt something had been lost and lamented that now in the era of PrEP these restrictions no longer make great sense.”
TRUMP’S AMERICA: Lawsuit alleges U.S. State Department discriminates against kids of gay couples born abroad
SUPER SMOOCH: ‘Eternals’ Star Haaz Sleiman Opens Up About Marvel’s First Openly Gay Superhero & On-Screen Kiss!
SELF-LOVE: Lady Gaga puts a ring on her own finger for Valentine’s Day
Celebrating Valentine’s Day wearing this badass ring designed by my friend @bcompleted for @klarna.usa. Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on Feb 29th, are women allowed to propose to men? 🤦♀️ It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime! So as we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans – and a reminder that we are all born superstars. 💕 #getwhatyoulove
ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.
SONG OF THE DAY: Billie Eilish’s Bond Tune “No Time To Die” Is Out
TEASER OF THE DAY: Stranger Things, Season 4
