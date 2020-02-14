Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jackson Mahomes, Haaz Sleiman, Michael Avenatti, Andrew McCabe, Hope Hicks, Jim Jordan, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump: HOT LINKS

EMBOLDENED: Trump claims he has ‘legal right’ to intervene in criminal cases. Donald Trump has ignored a plea from his attorney general, William Barr, to not tweet about ongoing legal cases, by using his Twitter account to say he has a “legal right” to do so.

“The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

EMBOLDENED, PART II: Trump says he may stop allowing top officials to listen to his calls with foreign leaders. President Trump says he’s considering ending the standard protocol of having top administration officials listen to his calls with foreign leaders, following his conversation with Ukraine’s president, a call that culminated in his impeachment. Mr. Trump floated the possibility in an interview with Geraldo Rivera.

JUSTICE FOR McCABE: Justice Department won’t charge former acting FBI director frequently targeted by Trump

SHE’S BAAACK: Hope Hicks will return to the White House after her sad MAGA years in LA

… AND SO ARE THEY: President Trump rehires Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer to White House roles

LOCK HIM UP: Ex-wrestler testifies GOP Congressman Jim Jordan asked him not to back brother’s accounts of sexual abuse by OSU doctor

Adam DiSabato, a former wrestler at Ohio State University, discusses his testimony that Rep. Jim Jordan called him and asked him to contradict the accounts of his own brother, a whistleblower and alleged victim of sexual abuse by an OSU doctor.https://t.co/cf8MkuiVNL pic.twitter.com/ODqjNyFf9g — New Day (@NewDay) February 14, 2020

SOONER OR LATER: Oklahoma takes a step toward banning conversion therapy

PERSONAL FOULS: Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Responds To Anti-Gay ‘Hurtful’ Messages He Gets Online, Says He Reads Them All

PRECIPITOUS FALL: Michael Avenatti Guilty on All Counts in Nike Extortion Trial

‘THERE WILL BE DAD AND MUM’: Putin rules out Russia legalizing gay marriage

TAKE THAT, HATERS: How to Make Your Marriage Gayer. It’s been legal across the country for nearly five years now, and same-sex marriage hasn’t yet killed heterosexual marriage. In fact, it appears that many different-sex couples would have happier and more satisfying marriages if they took a few lessons from their same-sex counterparts.

FROM PREJUDICE TO ‘POSE’: The Apple TV+ five-part docuseries “Visible: Out on Television” (now streaming) depicts the evolution of how the LGBTQ community is portrayed on TV, from the McCarthyism-inspired homophobia to Ellen DeGeneres’ coming out, to current series like FX’s “Pose.”

BATH BAN LIFTED?: San Francisco may allow gay bathhouses for first time since the ’80s. “The restrictions went into place in 1984 as gay men were dying. And the public health community was desperate to find ways to slow the spread of the epidemic. And I think since that time many folks in the queer community, many people who were around then, felt something had been lost and lamented that now in the era of PrEP these restrictions no longer make great sense.”

TRUMP’S AMERICA: Lawsuit alleges U.S. State Department discriminates against kids of gay couples born abroad

SUPER SMOOCH: ‘Eternals’ Star Haaz Sleiman Opens Up About Marvel’s First Openly Gay Superhero & On-Screen Kiss!

SELF-LOVE: Lady Gaga puts a ring on her own finger for Valentine’s Day

ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.



SONG OF THE DAY: Billie Eilish’s Bond Tune “No Time To Die” Is Out

TEASER OF THE DAY: Stranger Things, Season 4

FURRY FRIDAY: Alexandr