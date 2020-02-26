Director Lee Daniels Endorses Pete Buttigieg

Director Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler) announced on Tuesday he’s endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president, joining Michael J. Fox, Sharon Stone, George Takei, Kevin Costner, Mandy Moore and Seth MacFarlane as a high-profile Hollywood supporter of the South Bend mayor.

Said Daniels in a statement: “The darkness and division in America didn’t start under this Administration, but this president has certainly exploited our worst instincts. The next leader of our country has a daunting task ahead of them, but I believe that Pete is prepared to bring our country together to confront the biggest challenges we face, from dismantling systemic racism to passing gun violence prevention legislation and combating climate change. This is the most critical election of our lifetimes, and I am supporting Pete because he is our best hope to unify the country to resoundingly defeat Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box in November.”

Buttigieg released a statement: “Lee Daniels has brought us powerful stories which examine the conscience of the country and reflect the struggles that too many American families face. As a major fan of his career and his work, I’m honored to have Lee’s support in this election. His ability to communicate the urgency of this moment and the need to bring about a new era is invaluable in this election.”