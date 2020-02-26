Bernie’s Hard No, Mazzy Star RIP, Ann Coulter, Pope and Social Media, Macaulay Culkin, News Fatigue: HOT LINKS

HARD NO. Sanders rejects Bloomberg’s help in general election: “Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York who is running against Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, in the Democratic primary campaign, has said he would keep his money flowing to help oust President Donald Trump, regardless of whom Democrats nominate. But Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ closest aide, said the Democratic front-runner would not want Bloomberg’s help.”

REV IT UP. Cher, Naomi Campbell, and Kim Kardashian did a motorcycle gang-themed photo shoot together.

WALKING TOUR OF THE DAY. New York City in 1911.

FADE INTO YOU. Mazzy Star co-founder David Roback dies at 61.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/ImKY6TZEyrI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

RIP. Subway map designer Michael Hertz.

“I still get a pleasure in a subway station when I see somebody in lederhosen looking at the map" https://t.co/lI071F3Z0Q — NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) February 26, 2020

2020. Ann Coulter for Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Warren has convinced me that Bernie isn't that worrisome. He'll never get anything done. SHE'S the freak who will show up with 17 idiotic plans every day and keep everyone up until it gets done. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 26, 2020

NEWS FATIGUE. 2/3 of Americans have it: “About two-thirds of Americans (66%) feel worn out by the amount of news there is, while far fewer (32%) say they like the amount of news they are getting, according to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 12,000 U.S. adults conducted in October and November of last year – the first survey in the Center’s nearly yearlong Election News Pathways project. This feeling of news fatigue hasn’t escaped journalists either, some of whom have voiced their exhaustion with the news cycle and the seemingly endless stream of information.”

AMERICAN HORROR STORY. Home Alone edition!

$8600. The amount Chuck Schumer has spent on a very NYC food over the past decade.

SANCTUARY CITIES. 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan sides with Trump: “The states and city sued the U.S. government after the Justice Department announced in 2017 that it would withhold grant money from cities and states until they gave federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.”

LENT. Give up trolling, says the Pope: “During Lent, Catholics are called on to give up something, like sweets. On Wednesday, Pope Francis added a modern twist to the list of things to quit during the season and beyond: insulting people on social media.”

REAL ESTATE TOUR OF THE DAY. AD takes you inside a super luxurious, $50 million compound situated just minutes from the Bel Air East Gate.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/oBWFOnN3uBM?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

ELECTION MESSAGE VIDEO OF THE DAY. 22 celebrities on voting.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/_3_iEvL_yWE?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Dave Marshall.