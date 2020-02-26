Avan Jogia Slurps Up Tweets from His Thirstiest Fans: WATCH

To break up today’s soul-crushing election and coronavirus news, here’s Now Apocalypse star and LGBTQ ally Avan Jogia reading a bunch of thirst tweets. Jogia also talks about the new album he has just released, called Mixed Feelings. Enjoy.

