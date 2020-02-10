Towleroad Gay News

Did Luke Evans and Boyfriend Rafa Olarra Go ‘Instagram Official?’ — WATCH

by

Luke Evans went “Instagram official” with his boyfriend Rafa Olarra on Sunday according to several media outlets, posting a video of the couple together with the caption, “He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” But they’ve been pretty “public” about their officialness for many months.

View this post on Instagram

He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!! #hawaiimemories #happiness

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

View this post on Instagram

This morning after the marathon … #miamimarathon

A post shared by Rafismo ⚔️ (@rafaolarra) on

Olarra is the art director at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach as well as a triathlete. On Sunday he ran in the 2020 Miami Marathon, posting a photo following the run.

Said Evans in a comment to the photo: “Followed you the whole way…as always.”

People magazine noted that Evans ‘liked’ a comment by designer Brian Atwood, who commented “cute couple” on the photo, so suddenly they’re ‘official’ so we guess they hadn’t seen these.

View this post on Instagram

Great way to start year 2020

A post shared by Rafismo ⚔️ (@rafaolarra) on

