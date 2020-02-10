Janelle Monae, Swing Voters, Snoop vs. Gayle, Gay Immigrant, Queer Eye, Coronavirus, Taylor Swift: HOT LINKS

NEW THEORY. There is no swing voter? ‘And today her model tells her the Democrats are a near lock for the presidency in 2020, and are likely to gain House seats and have a decent shot at retaking the Senate. If she’s right, we are now in a post-economy, post-incumbency, post record-while-in-office era of politics. Her analysis, as Bitecofer puts it with characteristic immodesty, amounts to nothing less than “flipping giant paradigms of electoral theory upside down.”’

BILLY PORTER. Rocked it once again.

JANELLE MONAE. Representing as a queer artist.

NO KIM. Trump says no more summits before election day: “Trump’s last meeting with the North Korean dictator took place almost exactly a year ago, and both leaders walked away empty-handed. Since then diplomacy — aimed at achieving the denuclearization of North Korea — has floundered, and as Trump focuses on his re-election campaign his appetite to engage on the issue has waned, according to the sources.”

SNOOP VS. GAYLE. Snoop Dogg clarifies his threat against Gayle King.

Snoop Dogg clarifies his comments about Gayle King:



“What I look like wanting harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that…I didn’t threaten her, all I did was said, ‘check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you.” pic.twitter.com/KphlUX8nl0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2020

BIG FARCE. Gay immigrant came to U.S. from El Salvador and was then deported to Guatemala: “Pablo was still hopeful, he said, as he waited in government custody in mid-December. He had heard of others, including his cousin, who had crossed into the US earlier in the year and were eventually released and given the chance to make their asylum case in front of an immigration judge. But that hope evaporated the moment he was led to a government plane, accompanied by other asylum-seekers from El Salvador and Honduras.”

HOSTS OF THE DAY. Queer Eye hosts the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party.

CORONAVIRUS. Crew on quarantined cruise ship pleads for help: “Indian crew members posted a video to Facebook on Monday in which they begged the Indian government to come and rescue them. The Washington Post named one of the crew members as Binay Kumar Sarkar, 31, who said he was one of about 160 Indian crew members on the ship.”

STEPHANIE GRISHAM. White House press secretary claimed she’s getting iced out of big network appearances: ‘Appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Friday, Grisham said every network but Fox Business “turned us down” when she offered them White House officials for interviews on last week’s events.’

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Nolan Darlin, Enrique Dustin, Christian Hogue, Max Hamilton, Harry Goodwins and more.

LYRIC VIDEOS OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift “The Man”, Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Let’s Be Friends”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/tbEekLA7J3Y?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/T_OYT396cYw?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MONDAY MUSCLE. Michael Arafat.