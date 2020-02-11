Trump Tweets ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ MAGA Clip, Unaware He’s Being Ridiculed

On Monday night, Donald Trump tweeted a clip from Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm in which David puts on a MAGA hat in order to calm an angry biker he just cut off in his car.

Wow, talk about not getting the joke.



Literally 5 min later in the episode: “It’s a great people repellent.” pic.twitter.com/HyoJwxGg7X — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) February 11, 2020

Tweeted the president: “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!”

But Donald apparently didn’t realize that Larry carries the hat with him because “it’s a great people repellent,” the running joke of the episode (see below).

Racist grandpa posts this video clip with no apparent awareness that it's mocking him and his cultish followers. He just thinks it's cool that the biker is a fan. February 11, 2020

Writes the Daily Beast: “The bit with the biker is actually the moment the joke gets flipped on its head. Not only does the hat repel most people in David’s Hollywood circle, it also attracts maniacs on motorcycles who would otherwise want to violently attack him. Later in the episode, as he’s explaining the idea to his manager Jeff, Larry jokes, ‘Look, when you’re a celebrity, you can do anything you want’—poking fun at Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape wherein the then-reality-show host bragged about sexually-assaulting women.”