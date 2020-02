The five results are in for Dixville Notch, the first New Hampshire township to vote in its primary. Mike Bloomberg received three of the five votes as a write-in candidate, winning both the GOP and the Democratic sides, followed by Pete Buttigieg with one vote and Bernie Sanders with one vote.

Michael Bloomberg, as a write-in candidate, wins both Republican and Democratic primaries in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, which is among the first locations in New Hampshire to cast primary votes. #NHprimary #TrackingKornacki pic.twitter.com/UXVGlosTQZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 11, 2020

In Hart’s Location, the second township to vote, Amy Klobuchar came out on top with 6 votes, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 4, and Andrew Yang with 3.