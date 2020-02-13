MIAMI: Gay Couple Ambushed by Gunmen on ATVs After Kissing in Car; One Seriously Injured (VIDEO)

Clive Khouri (WPLG-TV)

Two gay men were ambushed by shooters on ATVs after kissing in their car in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday night, leaving one seriously injured.

The bullets also struck a woman who happened to be standing nearby with her wife.

Clive Khouri told WPLG-TV he had recently kissed his passenger when the gunmen surrounded their vehicle near Southwest 191st Lane and 113th Place.

“When I tried to speed off to come around this corner, they kept trying to shoot, shoot, shoot,” said Khouri, who was grazed in the head by a bullet. “Some of the guys probably saw us kissing in the car.”

Khouri’s unidentified passenger was shot in the head and remains in serious condition. The bullets also grazed Shakena Jefferson.

“My wife got shot in the head. Two bullets went straight off her head, and I was standing here by my daughter’s car,” said Jefferson’s wife, Janet Medley. “The bullets were just flying across my ear. I can just hear them ringing in my ears.”

Khouri and Jefferson are recovering at home, while Khouri’s passenger remains hospitalized.

The suspects are still at large, and anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch WPLG’s report below.