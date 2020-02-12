Klobuchar Cash, Sean Spicer Valentine, Dolphin Deaths, Tatum o’Neal, Galaxy Z Flip, Jussie Smollett, Deval Patrick: HOT LINKS

THEN WHAT WAS IT? Trump adviser denies firing of Lt. Col Vindman was retaliation for impeachment testimony. “The president is entitled to staffers that want to execute his policy, that he has confidence in,” O’Brien said. “We’re not a country where a bunch of lieutenant colonels can get together and decide what the policy is of the United States. We are not a banana republic.”

VALENTINE’S WHY? OF THE DAY. A personalized video from Sean Spicer.

ON THE RISE. Amy Klobuchar raises $2.5 after New Hampshire finish.

Just as @amyklobuchar said, Team Amy redefined grit, and tonight’s results proved that our grassroots support continues to surge! Thanks to the team’s strong showing, we raised more than $2.5 million since the polls closed.



Bring on Nevada, South Carolina and beyond! — Justin Buoen (@jbuoen) February 12, 2020

And Buttigieg staffs up: “The former South Bend, Ind., mayor’s campaign said on Wednesday that it would double its organizing efforts in Nevada ahead of the state’s caucuses one week from Saturday. In South Carolina, the fourth state to vote in the Democratic nominating contest, his campaign is set to add another 55 staffers across its six field offices.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN. My walker is not a prop.

ON THE OUTS. Deval Patrick ends 2020 campaign. “I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes,” Patrick said. “But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting. So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.”

ALL ABOUT POLITICS. Jussie Smollett’s lawyer blasts new indictments: “The attempt to re-prosecute Mr. Smollett one year later on the eve of the Cook County State’s Attorney election is clearly all about politics not justice.”

RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS. Tatum O’Neal can’t even tie her shoes.

CONVERSION THERAPY. South Florida ban hits 11th Circuit: “At issue is a lawsuit filed by two therapists challenging local laws that prohibit them and other licensed counselors from performing gay conversion therapy on minors. The local ordinances were passed by the city of Boca Raton and surrounding Palm Beach County.”

FLORIDA Dolphins found shot and stabbed: “Late last week, biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a dead dolphin from a bullet or sharp object off Naples, NOAA said. That same week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts found another dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola beach. In May, a dolphin was found dead with a puncture wound in its head off Captiva Island.”

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement needs leads – dolphins shot and stabbed to death – https://t.co/UKuZST1tFT pic.twitter.com/IjA58W1yfD — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) February 12, 2020

FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF THE DAY. The Galaxy Z Flip.

