In Op-Ed, Nancy Pelosi Rips ‘Cowardly Rogue Leader’ Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for Betraying Founders, Trashing Constitution

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for being accomplices to Donald Trump’s crimes in a Washington Post op-ed on Friday.

Wrote Pelosi: “With their vote, Senate Republicans embraced this darkest vision of power: that if the president believes his reelection is good for the country, he can then use any means necessary to win, with no accountability or consequences.”

“For weeks, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the Republican-controlled Senate have made themselves accomplices to the president’s wrongdoing by suppressing additional evidence and rejecting the most basic elements of a fair judicial process,” Pelosi continued. “In declaring their loyalty to the president over our Constitution, Republicans have made a farce of the old boast that the U.S. Senate is the greatest deliberative body in the world. And they have joined the president in normalizing lawlessness and rejecting the checks and balances of our Constitution.”

“Our Founders put safeguards in the Constitution to protect against a rogue president,” added Pelosi. “They never imagined that they would at the same time have a rogue leader in the Senate who would cowardly abandon his duty to uphold the Constitution. Sadly, because of the Republican Senate’s betrayal of the Constitution, the president remains an ongoing threat to American democracy. He continues to insist that he is above accountability and that he can corrupt the elections again, if he wants to.”