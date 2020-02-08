Susan Rice to Snoop Dogg: ‘Back the **** Off Gayle King’

Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice lashed out at Snoop Dogg on Friday night after the rapper released a threatening video aimed at CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King.

Tweeted Rice: “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

Snoop, furious at an interview King had done earlier this week which referenced Kobe Bryant’s settled 2003 sexual assault case, told King in a video posted to Instagram, “Funky dog head bitch…how dare you try to tarnish my motherf***ing homeboy’s reputation…punk motherf***er. Respect the family and back off. Bitch. Before we come get you.”

This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

Oprah Winfrey says King has received death threats.

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

According to TMZ, the promo that was released does not reveal the truth about the interview, which is “actually flattering to Kobe and covers his achievements in both life and career.”