Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Trump’s Orange Face Lit Up Twitter After This Official White House Photo Was Released

by Leave a Comment

White House photographer William Moon may be the next on the heap of fired staffers after this photo of Donald Trump went viral late Friday, causing #orangeface to trend on Twitter.

And there’s this one too. Like his impeachment, these photos will last forever.

And of course everyone has a lot to say about it.

Recent Posts