Trump’s Orange Face Lit Up Twitter After This Official White House Photo Was Released

White House photographer William Moon may be the next on the heap of fired staffers after this photo of Donald Trump went viral late Friday, causing #orangeface to trend on Twitter.
And there’s this one too. Like his impeachment, these photos will last forever.
And of course everyone has a lot to say about it.
Who on the earth can even take this person seriously? First step: to be taken seriously he needs to fire his makeup straff…but one good thing, his appearance is on line with his performance and behaviour 👍🏻🤡#OrangeFace 😮 pic.twitter.com/tFaf01GQp8— Aurōrae (@AuroraPolaris74) February 8, 2020